The NBU made a delay a full transition to IBAN
September 11, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Loading...
The period of full transition to the use of international Bank account numbers IBAN unable to move for two months – until January 1.
This was stated by Deputy head of the NBU Sergey Kholod.
“Until 1 October, in September, will be held a final meeting. If there are blocking factors of migration from 1 November to make full use of IBAN among the entire banking system, including Treasury, banks will be notified,” said Cold.
According to him, while no decision, therefore, is a previous ruling that requires all from November 1 to switch to using only the IBAN. But the probability of such migration on two months is.