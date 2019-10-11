The NBU said about the new trends affecting the foreign exchange market
Sustained productivity growth in the agricultural sector and the interest of foreign investors to the domestic government loan bonds – two new fundamental trend in the Ukrainian economy, which, among other things, provide a favorable situation on the currency market this year.
This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Dmitry Sologub at the conference “the Management of market risks and liquidity risk Market Risk 2019” reported on 10 October on the website of the regulator in Facebook.
According to him, this year the grain harvest in Ukraine may reach a record 80 million tonnes, and it is not a coincidence, not a factor of favorable weather conditions, namely the increased productivity of the agricultural sector, which is heavily invested in upgrading equipment and technologies in recent years.
“80 million tons of grain is not the limit. Land reform, according to Dmitry Sologub, can considerably increase productivity in the coming years”, – stated in the message.