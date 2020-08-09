The NBU: Ukrainians keep “on hand” almost 450 billion
The volume of cash in circulation outside the banking system of Ukraine for June rose compared with may by 3.1% to 448,442 billion. As reported on the website of the NBU, since the beginning of year the volume of cash outside banks increased by 16.7%.
It is also reported that money supply grew by 2.2% in June and by 12.1% since the beginning of the year to 1,612 trillion UAH.
The monetary base grew by 2.5% in June and 11.6% year — to 532,7 billion.
As reported, Ukrainians in 2019 sold through the banking system 14,943 billion., or 176,8 million. more of foreign currency than bought.
Petrashko about “Affordable loans 5-7-9%”: already submitted applications for 8 billion
In June 2020, Ukrainians sold through the banking system 1,281 billion., or 177,4 mln. more of foreign currency than bought.
