The NBU will simplify the obtaining of banking services using ID-card
Banks install terminals to read information from ID cards
The national Bank and the State migration service of Ukraine agreed on the revision of the regulatory documents regulating the process of identification and verification of customers of financial institutions using ID-cards. About it reports a press-service of the NBU.
As noted in the NBU, after making the relevant changes, banks will be able not only to read information from the chip ID card, but also to streamline the rules for its storage and processing in electronic form.
“This will give you the opportunity to save the time of customers to receive banking services and make them more accessible to citizens”, — stated in the message.
According to the NBU, the banks and non-Bank financial institutions, the process equipment of offices and terminals with the readers ID cards.
Recall that the Ukrainian financial institutions are required to provide services for citizens with the passport or other identity document. At the same time the ID card is used in Ukraine on a par with the previous sample of the passport of citizen of Ukraine in the form of booklets (sample 1994), which were issued to citizens informed.
According to the State migration service of Ukraine, as of June 2019 in Ukraine already issued more than 3.2 million passports of the new sample.