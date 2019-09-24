The NDP calls for the use of the camera to make travel safer in the tram (PHOTO)

The drivers of Toronto are not known to respect rules of the road, including one, and those, according to which the driver needs to stop, coming close to the tram that carries out embarkation/disembarkation of passengers.

The constant danger they pose to pedestrians, it outraged many because just last week this led to the fact that the passenger leaving the tram was hit by a truck.

Many infuriating and even the failure of the authorities of Toronto to identify and punish drivers who violate these rules, but a member of Parliament from the NDP opposition critic on transport issues Jessica bell want to change that.

Today bell holds a press conference at Bathurst Station, openly calling on the province to improve security measures for passengers on the trams. This includes the use of cameras on TTC vehicles to check drivers who violate safety rules.

But in order for that to happen, the necessary legislative amendments to the law “On road traffic Ontario”.

Bell also intends to submit a public letter to the Minister of transport, Caroline Mulroney, which was supported by the councillor Mike Layton and organizations on road safety.

Today, the TTC Chairman J. Robinson will present a proposal on this issue at the meeting of Board of Directors TTC.

Robinson will recommend that, as the proposal stated, “the Transport Commission Toronto appealed to the Minister of transport with a request to adopt amendments to the law “On road traffic”, 1990, authorizing the use of video system for monitoring and enforcing the rules of the road”.

Also on offer are statistics that from 2014 to 2016 due to breaking of traffic rules by vehicles and bicycles were shot down 26 people at landing in a tram or exit the tram.