The necessity of the use of toothpaste with fluoride
Experts told how to identify cancer as the meanness of his mouth. They also gave recommendations on how correctly it is necessary to brush teeth and explain why you need to use a toothpaste with fluoride.
According to experts, dental caries and periodontal diseases occur in most people. In some cases, develop severe disease, when you need complete removal of the teeth. Recently the increasing popularity is the use of dental stem cells applied to treatment of the lower gums. They are grown from the fat of the patients. Among the latest technologies of 3D prosthetics. With the help of a special apparatus is the modeling of one or other orthopedic design and then cut it using a special machine. The experts were able to develop a device designed to treat people with snoring, as well as those who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (stopping breathing during sleep). Now significantly increased the number of patients having cancer of head, neck and maxillofacial region. According to doctors, causes of the disease is Smoking, alcohol abuse, lack of care for teeth and oral cavity. Cancer can appear anywhere, experts say. Dentists are often faced with a lesion of the maxillofacial region, including swelling of the face, Palatine arches, tongue, mouth. To identify the symptoms of cancer can the expert during the inspection, that is why you should visit the dentist no less than twice a year. There were cases when people, having launched cancer of the maxillofacial region for several years asked for help. This has led not only to the III-IV stage of the disease, but complete destruction of the teeth. Very often, experts need to create for such patients part of the jaw, so they can appear on the street without hesitation.
Dentists recommend brushing the teeth twice a day at least 2-3 minutes with toothpaste that contains fluoride. It is very important for inhabitants of regions with low concentration of this element in water. Will not prevent the use of dental floss. Toothpaste should be changed every six months, as the body gets used to the ingredients.