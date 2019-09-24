The negative calorie foods
The absorption of many fruits and vegetables, the body spends more energy than is contained in them. So the food can really help to lose weight – tastefully and without painful restrictions.
Today we will share with you the foods that help to lose weight. However, the outset – all products have a particular calorific value. But there are some products on digestion which the body expends more energy than it receives from them.
For example, on the digestion of 100 grams of lettuce the body will spend about 130 calories, while its energy value is about 15 calories. It turns out that if you eat 100 grams of salad, you will lose 115 calories.
That is why about these products and say that their calorie content is negative. This group can include lots of vegetables and fruits: cucumber, celery, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, onion, garlic, lettuce, herbs (dill, parsley, Basil), red hot pepper, bell pepper, carrots, beets, cauliflower, eggplant, radish, turnip, tomato, pumpkin, beans, orange, Mandarin, grapefruit, lemon, Apple, blueberry, blueberries, blackberries, cranberries, cranberries, currants, raspberries, strawberries, pineapple, apricot, mango, peach, watermelon.
We should also highlight the cucumber – you can eat it in unlimited quantities. At the same time to shape will only benefit. It almost completely consists of water. In addition, it contains beta-carotene, vitamins a, B1, B2, C, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, sodium and other minerals as well as fiber, which improves intestinal flora.