The Netherlands began to prohibit drug use on the streets
July 3, 2019
Local Dutch authorities started to ban the use of legal addictive substances in public places – streets, parks, public buildings, although the punishment for it yet, reports .
Of the 355 municipalities 218 imposed a total ban for public places, other restrictions affected only specific areas. For example, the Mercator square in Amsterdam and the waterfront in the seaside Scheveningen.
However, the full prohibitions apply only to small municipalities and in large cities, with the exception of Rotterdam, act local.
Local authorities say that it is not going to carefully monitor the implementation of this law, but accepted it for legal intervention in individual cases.
