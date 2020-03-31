The Netherlands fear that UEFA will not allow clubs in European competitions
Royal football Association of the Netherlands (KNVB) is concerned that UEFA will not allow the Dutch clubs participating in European competition next season, reports De Telegraaf.
KNVB is considering the option of early completion of the season because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Previously, in the Netherlands extended the ban on sporting events before June 1. In this regard, the KNVB believes that Eredivisie not able to carry out the remaining 9 rounds until June 30.
Note that on 1 April, UEFA will discuss with representatives of 55 national associations of variants of transfer of matches and timing of the likely resumption of domestic Championships, as well as the format of completed European away games this season.
At the moment in the Dutch League leader Ajax, which is only on additional indicators ahead of AZ.