The Netherlands filed a lawsuit against Russia because of its involvement in the crash of flight MH17
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Netherlands reported that the government is suing Russia in the European court of human rights (ECHR) because of the Russian involvement in the Downing of the Malaysian airliner over Eastern Ukraine July 17, 2014, writes “Voice of America”.
“Feeding an interstate claim, the government provides the ECtHR with all available and relevant information on the Downing of flight MH17,” — said in the Ministry statement.
The statement also notes that the state claim is part of a series of separate lawsuits filed against Russia by relatives of victims.
Most of the 298 people killed in the plane, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were Dutch nationals.
Dutch experts led international investigation, which ended in 2019 conclusions that the plane was shot down by a Russian rocket installation “Beech”.
In March 2020 the Dutch court began the process after nomination by the office of the Prosecutor of the charges against three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen, accused of transporting rocket launchers from Russia and using it from the territory in the Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces.
“Achieving justice for the 298 victims of the crash of flight MH17 is and will be among the highest priorities of the government, — said the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok. — Feeding lawsuit with the ECHR and thus strongly supporting as I can, the claims of relatives and friends, we are approaching this goal.”
Ukraine also points to the Downing of airliner MH17 in its international lawsuit against Russia, accusing Moscow of supporting terrorism.
