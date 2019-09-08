The Netherlands has asked Russia to extradite a witness in the case of the Malaysian ‘Boeing’, which nearly prevented the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Netherlands expressed regret about returning to Russia, a key witness in the case of the downed over Donbass Malaysian Boeing, Vladimir Tzemach, and asked Russia to convey to his investigation. The Minister of foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok said that the Hague informed “at a very high level” repeatedly asked Kiev not to allow the Tzemach results in the exchange of prisoners with Russia, reports DW with reference to AFP.

“The government deeply regrets that the tzemach under pressure of the Russian Federation became part of this exchange, which means that he is currently in Russia,” wrote Block to Parliament. Although the Dutch investigators were able to interrogate the Tzemach before sending to Russia the Bloc has called his participation in the exchange “unfortunate”. The attorney-General of the Netherlands, asks Russia to extradite Tzemach country, informs television channel NOS.

Because of the questioning of a witness in the case of MH-17 an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine had to be delayed. The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky earlier on Saturday told reporters that because the interrogation Tzemach exchange was in jeopardy. The head of the security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov said that the Tzemach inclusion in the list for the exchange of prisoners was essential to Moscow without this, the negotiations on the exchange fell to.

Earlier, the Kyiv appellate court released the Tzemach under the personal obligation. The Ukrainian authorities suspected him of involvement in terrorist organizations and terrorist attack, but no charges related to the collapse of the “Boeing” July 17, 2014, he was not charged.

Vladimir tzemach, the former commander of the air defense in Snezhnoe in the breakaway Donetsk people’s Republic. It was in the Snow was spotted anti-aircraft missile complex “Buk”, from which, according to the findings of the international investigation team, was shot down Malaysian Boeing MH-17.

At the end of June 2019, the SBU detained Tzemach in his apartment in the Snow and transported to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The court arrested him for two months, until the end of August, on charges of creation of terrorist group or terrorist organization. Camacho faced up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has not published the list

The exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in the format of “35 by 35” was held in the afternoon on Saturday. Kiev shortly after the plane landed at the airport “Borispol” has published a list of returning Ukrainians. Among them, 24 sailors, arrested in Russia after an incident in the Kerch Strait, and the Director Oleg Sentsov, who was convicted in Russia of 20 years in prison on charges of terrorism.

The Kremlin released a list of Russians never published. It leads the Russian service of the BBC, citing sources close to the process of exchange.

1. Kirill Vyshinsky. The former head of branch news Agency “RIA Novosti-Ukraine”. Was arrested in may 2018 on charges of treason. Until August 2019 was detained.

2. Victor Ageevis a Russian citizen. 24 Jun 2017 was taken prisoner near the village of Zholobok in the breakaway LC. In April 2018 sentenced to 10 years in prison.

3. Vladimir Tzemach.

4-5. Alexander Baranov and Maxim Odintsov, the citizens of Russia. Former Ukrainian military, who joined the service in the Russian army in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. In November 2016, was detained on the border of Crimea and Kherson oblast, accused of desertion and treason, sentenced to 13 years imprisonment.

6-9. Elena Legumes, Valery Pickalov, Denis Khitrov, Peter Melnychuk. The participants of the anti-Ukrainian meetings in Odessa in may 2014. Melnychuk, a citizen of Moldova, and three Ukrainians.

10. Eugene Meadow, a citizen of Russia. Member of the Odessa “Antimaydana”, was arrested in 2014 on charges of involvement in the events of may 2 in Odessa, when the House of trade unions killed 42 people. Since then was in prison, August 19, was released on bail.

11. Alexander Rakushin, a citizen of Ukraine. A reserve officer of the armed forces of Ukraine detained in July 2019, on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

12. Aleksandr Sattarov, a citizen of Ukraine. A former police officer, served in the “Berkut”, detained in December 2017 in the river on charges of separatism.

13. Igor Cimikowski, a citizen of Russia. Was detained by the SBU in June 2015 in the village of berezove in Donetsk region. In the SBU said that he passed on to the DNR with information about the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops.

14. Alex Sadikov, a citizen of Russia. Lieutenant in the reserve of the armed forces, fought on the side of the self-proclaimed LNR. Was taken prisoner in July 2016, a year later sentenced to 11 years in prison.

15. Julia Prosolov, a citizen of Ukraine. Was arrested in late October 2017 and charged with the bombing in Mariupol, which killed the Colonel of the SBU Alexander Kharaberyush.

16. Stanislav Yezhov, a citizen of Ukraine. He worked as a translator at the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groisman. Arrested on 20 December 2017 and accused of espionage and cooperation with the Russian special services.

17. Alexander Vlahides, a citizen of Russia. Was arrested in July 2014 in Lviv and accused of espionage in favor of Russia.

18. Andrey Vaskovsky, a citizen of Ukraine. The former employee of SBU, the detainee in August 2018 and accused of espionage in favor of Russia.

19. Vladimir Galich, a citizen of Ukraine. The former Deputy of the Sevastopol city Council, which in March 2014 voted in favor of joining Russia. Was arrested in September 2015.

20. Sergei Ignatiev, a citizen of Ukraine. Convicted for the assassination of the OUN volunteer and participation in illegal armed groups.

21. Sergey Egorovis a Russian citizen. Was captured in April 2017 at the Donbass sentenced to 10 years for participation in illegal armed groups.

22. Arkady Liquid, a citizen of Russia. Fought on the side of the breakaway republics, was captured in September 2015.

23. Olga Kovalic, a citizen of Russia. Was detained at a checkpoint near Mariupol in April 2015 and charged with espionage.

24. Paul Black, a citizen of Russia. Olga’s husband Kowalis, who was detained with her.

25-26. Korenovsk Dmitry and Victor Fedorov, the citizens of Ukraine. Was arrested in June 2018 in Nikolaev and accused of espionage.

27. Sergey Lazarev, a citizen of Ukraine. Colonel of the air force of Ukraine were detained in 2017 and sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for espionage in favor of Russia.

28. Yuriy Lomako, a citizen of Ukraine. Captain 1-St rank naval forces of the APU. Was arrested in December 2018 in Ochakovo for espionage.

29. Antonina Rodionova, a citizen of Ukraine. Ex-employee of national guard, arrested for espionage.

30. Denis Sidorovis a Russian citizen. Fought on the side of the self-proclaimed DND and LNR. Was arrested in September 2016 in the Donbas.

31-35. Aslan bashanov, Alexander Tarasenko, Nikolai Eremin, Andrey Kostenko, Oleg Khomenko, the citizens of Ukraine. Information about what they were arrested and convicted, at the time of redemption is missing.