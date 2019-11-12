The network broke the scandal because of the twelfth air “Tanzu s with a stars”
In the twelfth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with stars”, the show left Elena Kravetz and her partner Maksim Leonov.
However, this result of the vote was not agreed upon by many viewers, who staged Instagram in heated discussions on the topic: “Who were supposed to go.”
During the twelfth broadcast of the stars and their partners performed two dances. The first of them was accompanied by a live performance of the hits of Ukrainian artists.
The second show was dedicated to ballroom dance.
Originally Kravets and Leon were not at the bottom of the standings. For their first dance, the couple received 36 points, and for the second 31.
Upon learning that the project leaves Kravets and County, many fans said that “there is no more reason to watch the show.”
According to viewers, the show had to leave the other couple — Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva. In particular, many criticized the reaction of Ostapchuk to the announcement of the results: