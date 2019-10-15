The network captured the Tetris Challenge: what it is (photos)
In the network there is a growing so-called Tetris Challenge. It was first launched on 1 September, the police of Zurich. Later they were joined by firefighters, police, coast guard, military, ambulance and other emergency services from around the world.
The staff shows the “inner part” of their work. Usually they have to carry a large number of different things, tools and equipment for various contingencies. They lay out the gear, adding their bodies to make a smooth rectangle.
The challenge has become so viral that it has joined even those who do not have any relation to the emergency services — the musicians, the staff of the funeral home, employees of the transport services. So, for example, it participated in it and “Ukrzaliznytsya” placed near the compartment of the car all inventory and conductors in the bargain.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter