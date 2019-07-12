The network got a baby photo of Dmitry Komarov
The famous TV host and traveler, the author of “the World inside out” on channel 1+1, Dmitry Komarov, who secretly married the owner of the title “Miss Ukraine” Alexander Kucherenko, showed their funny childhood photos. He dedicated to them the day of the photographer, which is celebrated on July 12. The shots of the baby Dima holds his first camera, and it determined his future profession.
“My dad loves to take pictures, in 80-e years he had a serious collection of cameras, as many as 17 pieces from the Change 8 yards to the miniature “spy” camera Kiev VEGA mini film (frame size 10×14 mm). It was my favorite toy in elementary school, a such office of the agent 007. My friends and I staged a “special operation” and watched with this camera teachers, friends, enemies and schoolmates who sympathized. At the school in 1991 legends about “red tape”, if you get that, then the photographs people will get naked. That is fiction, I learned 1995, when I was 12 years old”, — confessed Dima.
The hobby soon became his profession. After the professional photography, at age 17 he got his first job in the newspaper — watched stars after concerts and social events.
“Photography makes life more interesting and brighter, and gives many lessons for more meaning and purpose. For all the incredible camera angles and a little more positive!”, — Mosquitoes congratulated his colleagues and fans.
We will remind, recently in Odessa, Dmitry Komarov lost money, but the good woman brought him the loss.
