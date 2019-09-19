The Network got archival wedding photo by Elena Kravets
Famous actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95” and contestant on “Tanzu s with a stars” Elena Kravets, whose daughter recently turned model celebrates 17th anniversary, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The Network got archival wedding photo by Elena Kravets, where she poses along with her lover, Sergei.
In the frame of the star appeared in the classic wedding dress with short hair and her husband in a black suit with a musical instrument.