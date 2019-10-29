The network got candid video of naked Christina Asmus (video 18+)
Famous Russian actress Kristina Asmus has posed naked in sex scenes with partner Ivan Yankovsky, the grandson of the legendary actor in the acclaimed movie “the Text” directed by Klim shypenko. In the Internet appeared the full video candid scenes captured on a mobile phone. Christine says it was shot from the fifth take. Users in the network is called video pornographic because of the realistic picture.
The haters literally attacked husband of actress Garik Kharlamov. There were rumors about divorce of star pair. But Garik stood up to detractors and said he was proud of the work his wife.
“Garik, you saw a sex scene? How did you let the wife play in this? Your wife @&#% for the whole country, and you are calm? This is the most gentle questions. There are harder, of course. Gather a collection for the exhibition later. Since the film is a Text, answer text. If the whole movie you only remember a sex scene, then I pity you. The film is not about that. Exactly. Now that you have discussed this scene and bombarded me with questions, go and see after all what the movie at all. My wife is an actress. In this film she plays the role. A sex scene written in the book and necessary to the plot. Yeah, frankly. Yes, on the verge. What?”, — wrote Kharlamov in Instagram.
Caution! The video is intended only for persons over 18 years of age.
By the way, Asmus suddenly stood up, the TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak. But she complained that because of the explicit scenes YouTube does not recommend her interview with the protagonist of the film, actor Alexander Petrov. Sobchak jokingly cursed chest Asmus.
