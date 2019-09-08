The network got the first photo of the new crossover Genesis GV70
The prototype test luxury crossover Genesis GV70 were previously seen by fotosporno in South Korea.
The car is almost completely copied the appearance of its “big brother” — a luxury crossover GV80, whose appearance should take place as early as next year.
This new SUV has borrowed a radiator grill and original lights in the form of two horizontal strips.
The last “chip” was invented by Belgian designer Luc Donckerwolke, who became the new Director of design at Hyundai Motor. GV70 needs to debut right after his brother. In the meantime, the portal Thekoreancarblog has revealed the first photo of future trends.
Near GV70 we see the sedan G70, and this neighborhood is no accident. This car will be a direct relative GV70 not only the model range of the brand, but also on the technical side.
According to experts, the crossover will get the same rear-drive platform, as well as three power units: Lambda II V6 3.3 T-GDI with a power of 370 HP, “turboservice” 2.0 Theta II T-GDI returns 252 or 255 HP, and a 2.2-liter, 202-horsepower diesel engine.
As for transmission, the manufacturer will probably opt for the eight-speed automatic. As for the premiere of the new item, a specific date was not yet called.
It is expected that the debut of the Genesis GV70 can be arranged in the second or third quarter of 2020.