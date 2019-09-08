The Network has a funny video about Zelensky and his plans for smartphones. It’s worth a look
September 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The TV channel TSN has edited the video and published on its channel on 6 September. This video quickly spread on the network and it is called “government on mobile” prezedent Zelensky.
This writes korrespondent.
What is this video? It’s the cutting remarks of the President Zelensky, who made the announcement that in the future he wants to move Ukraine in the smartphone, as well as other interactions with the people of the President.