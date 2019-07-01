The network has a good laugh over the appearance of Putin at the G-20 summit
Another shame of the Russian President.
Famous Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Smirnov has published in his microblog photo, which is pathetically called “the chief of the G20 summit in Osaka”. In the frame Putin is depicted with the leaders.
However, Internet users did not share the enthusiasm of the supporter of the Kremlin and made fun of the photo, according to the Dialogue.SA. According to the participants of the discussion called “Rockanje” presidents main event of the summit is silly.
Also the participants laugh appearance of the President of the Russian Federation. “What a bad photo, on the Federal channels will not work. The national leader bald spot on his head is visible”, — quipped in discussions of Putin.