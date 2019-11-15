The network has a good laugh over the young DiCaprio lookalike
The network has excited unusual photos dramatically younger-looking Leonardo DiCaprio.
A series of photographs spread through the network, and they show that footage made recently, and the man in the photo well, just the spitting image of Leonardo.
A little later, everything fell into place, because it turned out that DiCaprio didn’t do her for plastic surgery and did not use some pilgrom to create photo. The photographs were simply another man – a Swede Conrad Onnerud.
Conrad is much younger than his famous replicas – he’s only 21. As you know Onnerud involved in music, and also moonlights as a bartender. Though, it seemed a fantastic similarity with Leonardo, Conrad is not happy about it, though the fact of increased attention to his person he was a little flattered.
Lately Instagram Conrad is becoming increasingly popular. Despite the rather conventional content unique appearance of the Swede brought him more than 150 thousand subscribers.
According to Conrad, it’s weird when you call Leo and confused with the actor, but to be like him the Swede still like it, because, in his opinion, DiCaprio is very handsome.
In addition to the confusion online, Conrad may be confused with the famous actor and in life. So, for example, was when he was vacationing in Italy and then followed the crowds literally followed people who asked for an autograph and a picture together.