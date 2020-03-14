The Network has come up with a quick test for the presence of coronavirus: what you think about it, the experts
Before you follow any “advice” about Chinese coronavirus from random sources in social networks, refer to the official recommendations of the world health organization, calls on Snopes.
Common in social networks the statement, “If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing, discomfort, stiffness or tightness, your lungs do not suffer from fibrosis and hence you are not infected 2019-nCoV”. But experts warn that this has nothing to do with the diagnosis of coronavirus infection.
As soon as a new coronavirus that causes disease COVID-19, is spreading worldwide, as fast in social networks spreading tips to combat the pandemic.
One of these “viral” advice dispatch in Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. It proposes a simple self-test for the presence of coronavirus infection. This advice usually attributed to “Taiwan experts”, “Stanford University” or “Stanford hospital Council.”
This “viral” the Council is often combined with other often repeated statements about the Chinese coronavirus, including “serious and useful advice from the Japanese doctors.”
“Simple check”, according to the post, based on allegations that, first, in the early stages COVID-19, the patient developed pulmonary fibrosis; and secondly, the inability to hold breath for 10 seconds is an accurate indicator of fibrosis. Neither that, nor another is not true.
Pulmonary fibrosis is not a symptom COVID-19
Fibrosis occurs when excess connective tissue is deposited in the lungs in response to scarring or other factors. This excess tissue could seriously compromise the ability of the lungs to deliver oxygen to the body. To date, no major health Agency did not indicate fibrosis as a symptom COVID-19 at any stage of the disease. He is not listed as a symptom in the “Clinical guidelines for the management of patients with a confirmed diagnosis COVID-19” Centers for control and prevention (CDC), as well as symptoms in the joint report of the world health organization.
Serious cases COVID-19 are usually associated with the development of pneumonia that can cause scarring (fibrosis) in the lungs. But such damage is not necessarily present in people with symptoms of pneumonia. “Self”, if it anything can be used to diagnose, logical to assume that the damage to the lungs will cause cough. But no one takes into account that the cough would with any other injury or infection of the respiratory tract.
Pulmonary fibrosis is not diagnosed with apnea.
Viral message claims that if you can hold your breath for more than 10 seconds without discomfort, then in no lung fibrosis or infection.
Although breath holding is probably difficult, if the lung volume is reduced, there is no scientific confirmation of the fact that breath holding for 10 seconds indicates good health. There is no confirmation of the fact that the only reason why you are unable to hold your breath for 10 seconds, the disease COVID-19, which caused pulmonary fibrosis.
There are many factors that can affect the normal functioning of the lungs, including allergies, asthma, chronic diseases and infection. There are many types of respiratory tests that doctors conduct to identify problems with the lungs. But none of them involves the ability to hold your breath for 10 seconds.
Because breath holding is not a reliable test for the presence of fibrosis, but fibrosis is not a symptom COVID-19, this “viral” Council “Taiwan experts” is false.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. He began to act on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- As of March 13, in the United States identified 1,700 cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese, more than 40 people died.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Leaning a panic because of a state of emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
bookmark