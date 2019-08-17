The network has created memes that ridiculed the idea of the remake of “home Alone”
Thanks to Macaulay Calcio on the Internet it is still discussing a remake of “home Alone”
After Disney announced its intention to make a remake of the movie “home Alone”, the debate in the network do not cease.
In particular, recently the 38-year-old actor Macaulay Culkin, who played the role of the protagonist Kevin McCallister, posted on this topic in its Instagram that has provoked a wave of irony and jokes.
Users create memes portraying the characters in the present time and also think of the story. The Kalkin already gathered a lot of likes
We will remind, some days ago, the artist has signed the picture:
“That’s how it really will look like an updated “home Alone””.
This week the Internet flew a homemade poster of the “new” pattern, it was called the best yet on this topic. The author of the poster of John Paul Karliak proposed a plot of the new tape. In particular, Kevin’s mother Kate McCallister widowed and plans to spend his first Christmas alone. The woman’s children left for the country. Buzz, who remained in touch with his mother, went to Dollywood with the family of his wife on the occasion. And Kevin, no one heard from the time he moved to Los Angeles.
Recently, Kevin received a message in Facebook from released Sticky Bandits who want revenge and are going to it in Chicago. Kevin decided to go home to protect mom. Along the way he reunited with his brother and meet the daughter of the king of polka. And Kate will find the old plans to trap her son.
The film will be called “home Alone. The road to forgiveness”, because Kevin will understand that forgiveness is a part of the family.
On the poster in the roles specified Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel stern from the original lineup. The post gathered more than 14 thousand likes, and the author was advised to send the plot directly to Disney.
And continue to post memes on the topic.
Note, in addition to the Disney want to make a copy of “night at the Museum”, “diary of a weakling” and “cheaper by the dozen”. The paintings will re-shoot specifically for the platform Disney+, whose launch is expected on November 12.
Also worth pointing out that the fans are not happy the remake of the movie “home Alone” and suggested the company to keep up with the pictures.