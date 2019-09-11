The network has criticized the new image of Ani Lorak
The singer shared a new photo.
After Ani Lorak no longer hide his affair and provided the public with new love 26 — year-old Yegor Gleb at her Facebook page regularly have heated debates and discussions. So, some members are happy for the newly couple, others, on the contrary, never cease to tell Ani about the past Yegor. However, after Lorak has shared new photos in Instagram which fans have condemned the changes in the image of a star.
So, in the fresh photographs the artist is depicted in a baseball cap, black jeans, and sneakers dzhinsovka. As noted by the subscribers, after Ani started Dating Greg, her style has changed dramatically, and not for the better — from feminine and beautiful singer she turned into the typical girl and guy from Black Star.