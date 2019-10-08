The Network has criticized the new release of Kristen Stewart
The actress appeared at the film festival in London.
Now 29-year-old Kristen Stewart is a frequent guest on the red carpet. The actress is the new film with his participation “out of enemies”. So, on October 4 premiere in London, where Kristen was the star not only of the red carpet, but one of the most discussed stars in the network. And the thing in the dress Stewart, who once again caused a mixed impression.
For the release of the celebrity chose a Burgundy suit with loose trousers from Chanel. The jacket is Kristen wearing on her naked body and left partially fastened. The image of a star complement bright makeup on tone — shadow and lipstick, a wine shade. It is noteworthy that many criticized not only the fashionable look of celebrity, but also her appearance in General.