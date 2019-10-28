The network “has declassified” the interior of the new Cadillac Escalade
The interior of the new Cadillac Escalade has ceased to be a secret: the network got the spy photos, which show the interior of the luxury SUV.
And if the exterior of cars, the manufacturer has performed with an eye on Cadillac XT6, the interior turned out wholly original.
So, judging by the photos, the car receives two large display – digital “tidy” and multimedia.
Visually, they are a single entity. Also has been thoroughly revised front fascia and Central console.
The actual Escalade fans of the brand know more 2015. It is known that a new generation of cars will get the best platform GMT T1XX Chevrolet Silverado. But the dimensions and proportions of the new SUV has not practically changed.
Rear view mirror manufacturer “planted” on the small “legs” that guarantees the driver a better overview. Led optics in its form now resembles a boomerang, and on the rear bumper flaunts a diffuser with a pair of exhaust pipes.
The movement causes the Cadillac Escalade 6.2-liter LT4 engine produces 650 horsepower, combined with 9АКПП and all-wheel drive. To present the novelty of going in 2020.