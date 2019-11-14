The network has derided the failure of trump’s caustic caricature
American President Donald trump has accepted an invitation to attend a celebration in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, which will be held in the Russian Federation. The words of the head of state resonated in the society and exposed him to the laughter a funny cartoon.
Recently Donald Trump was sent an invitation from Russia to participate in commemorative events on Victory Day. What the US President responded with interest and promised to review its work schedule for this period. He said that “with pleasure” will take part in the anniversary Victory Day.
This decision trump brought the Americans a few mixed reactions, and some even took the trouble to draw a caricature for this reason. One of the users depicted a large, half-naked Putin in dark glasses who put on a hand of trump as a puppet: “You are a puppet” written on the cartoon. The author wrote in response to the message publisher Reuters: “Why not? Donald is the biggest achievement of Putin!”.
Trump says he might attend Russia’s Victory Day events after Putin’s invitation https://t.co/klgJkmxiY3 pic.twitter.com/dVDVWbALVv
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2019