The network has found a cat — double of Charlie Chaplin (photo)
The network has found a cat that is very similar to the famous American actor of the silent movie era — Charlie Chaplin. The animal, which was given the nickname Charlie, same mustache brush. The cat became very popular. Her owner, a resident of the U.S. state of Alabama Stacy Music, says that people find her pet is similar to wearing a moustache like the singer Freddie mercury and actor Tom Selleck, but they prefer the analogy of a comedian.
According to the newspaper Metro, Charlie was born to a stray cat in the garden of a neighbor Stacy, under the van. The cat itself, as well as brothers and sisters Charlie was wild and had not been in contact with people. However, Charlie was a gregarious kitten, who started going to Stacy to visit. And she decided to keep her. Unusual spots in the form of whiskers began to appear on the face Charlie when she was three or four months.
The cat always sleeps with the mistress in bed. And in family disputes act as a peacemaker: she doesn’t like it when someone yells.
Now Charlie is eight years old and she became the star of Instagram. Every new photo is a delight to the fans. Some fans call her by the sweetest cat in the world.
