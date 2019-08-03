The network has found a very sleepy cat that looks just like all of us in the morning
Users of social networks found Instagram funny cat named Zuu, which has all chances to become a popular meme. As a joke, the followers of a pet, this is the sleepy cat in the world, and he perfectly captures the mood caused by everyday life and morning alarms.
Account dzuu in Instagram is not new, but the real fame came to him recently. Today his life on the social network following of almost 50 thousand followers. It is noteworthy that in some pictures dzuu sealed with another cat. According to the description of the account, her name Bocco.
Bocco is now little more than three years, but dzuu younger than her for almost a year. Despite the fact that both animals can boast a voluminous coat of the breed they have different. Bocco is an exotic Shorthair cat and zoo — exotic longhair cat.
Because of the flattened muzzle and dark spots of fur at the mouth to create the impression that zoo all the time zasypaet. Even when he played.
Photos of the pet gather in the social network tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments calling him “unbelievably adorable”. Followers are predicting APD greater glory in social networks and already debating what memes could decorate a unique cat.