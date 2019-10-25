The network has fun forest photo by Oleg Lyashko with mushrooms
Former Ukrainian MP Oleg Lyashko disgraced in the network going to the forest for mushrooms
As reported Politeka, the he published in Facebook.
“Who searches – that always finds”, — stated in the message.
The published photo can be seen Lyashko with a bag of groceries that was found sniffing a mushroom. This was the reason for caustic ridicule from users.
“Rebel – bags under the ban,” “Oh, you’re still the mushroom”, “bought the store “My store”, “the mushroom into the basket to gather. Bags so good in garbage,” “time is now a lot”, “Oh Oleg, there are a lot of questions but no answer,” they write.
As previously reported, in the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who together with Shoigu took a walk in the woods.
“Alexander Morozov: “Putin with Shoigu is so weird walked on the forest very hard feet moved. It seemed that their feet some boots with Titan inch and a half thick sole. Why show as two guys 60+ barely dragging their feet?!”, — stated in the message.
Note that in a caricature Putin posing as the courier service “Yandex”. Netizens took fotozhabu sharp review
“And what is strange about that? You would have fed so many of body armor under his jacket, still not so dragged his feet! Yes, even the armored boots (snakes can attack!) And then there’s the age of such venerable”, “one can see you in the mountains was not”, “and Soon the language will barely roll, Brezhnev 2.0”, “grandparents hobbled,” they write.