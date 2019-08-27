The network has fun funny dance Merkel before the Makron
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has demonstrated an unusual sense of humor while chatting with colleagues at the G7 summit.
In conversation with President of France Emmanuel Makron Frau Merkel violently gesticulating and having fun, told the world’s media.
Today, the twenty-fifth of August, the small French town of Biarritz takes the leaders of the countries that have the greatest weight in world politics. One of such leaders is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the rumors about the disease which turned out to be slightly exaggerated.
Shortly before the start of the G7 summit 65-year-old Merkel walked along the local beach in the small group, which included her assistants and a security guard. Frau Chancellor actively communicated with vacationers, among whom were her fellow citizens, as well as a lifeguard, watching over the observance of order on the beach.
After that, apparently satisfied with Merkel met with the President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget. The German gave a positive and a coworker, who during a conversation with Frau Chancellor smiled and did not resist from laughing after one of her jokes.
Merkel and the couple macron
Jokes responded to the act of the Merkel and Internet users who are liking brisk walk the German policy. Many people responded quite positively to this easy trick Frau Angela, leaving an ironic comment about it suddenly “not Protocol” behavior. “Buba Kastorsky, blond and Fierce Zhazi”, — has signed one of the Russian-speaking user photo, which depicted a married couple him and Angela Merkel.
“Give the woman a skirt. Or at least men’s pants”, “If the disease was a German therapy are all excellent cured”, “Ladies invite gentlemen”, “Ace of Base” not the same”, — wrote the people in the comments.
It is noteworthy that it is not forgotten to discuss, and President Vladimir Putin, whose absence in the G7 is one of the most discussed topics in the world media. However, the head of Russia usually pulls attention to himself, and it turned out that Frau Merkel is all right with humor, and most importantly, that of health too.