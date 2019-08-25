The network has fun new gem from militants “DNR”
Militants “DNR” outdid themselves in the level of insanity, which they shared with all appropriate world.
So, one of the so-called militants “DNR” said the zombie warriors, who are fighting on the Ukrainian side.
A “Commander of the Republican guard DNR” El CID made a loud statement that the Ukrainian military allegedly given special drugs to make them “unkillable” on the battlefield.
Interview with El-sid posted on his Facebook page, the officer of the Ukrainian armed forces Anatoly Stefan, with the call sign “Stirlitz”.
Stefan said in the post that this video will definitely lift your spirits, as this time even the fighters outdid themselves on the level of insanity that they carry. It turned out that our soldiers is more than cyborgs.
According to the fighter, one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war had horrific injuries which were not compatible with life, but he continued to live, no matter what.
The terrorist claims that the Ukrainian soldier, who allegedly had four bullet wounds, one shrapnel and a dislocated finger did not feel pain and even more than that, he allegedly did not bleeding at all…
On assurances of action, which has a “verified” source, the Ukrainian military is pumped up with special products that supposedly give them superpowers, and also preserve the bodies for future use on the black market.
The gunman claims that he personally saw several times fell on the fighter, but he still kept going, what exactly it and was confused.