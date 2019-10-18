The network has fun new video from Ilya Kiva in Parliament

October 18, 2019

В сети высмеяли новое видео с Ильей Кивой в Раде

The people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life,” Ilya Kiva was back on the funny videos in the Verkhovna Rada

The video was taken by the photographer Jan Dobronogov and posted on his page in Facebook.

The video shows the MP speaking with another Deputy. Apparently, he wanted to remain unnoticed. Soon, however, Kiva realized that taking it off and smiled at the camera, showing hand gesture.

“You made the lives of the deputies is interesting and filled with meaning,” “Well, here’s the show! Oh, right, predicate! Contact the fool and Satan too expensive”, “Slept”, — wrote in the comments under the video.

