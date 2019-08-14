The Network has fun participating in Russian beauty contest
In social networks their beauty is not appreciated.
On Saturday, August 10, in Moscow was held the final of the contest “Mrs. Russia -2019”. The winner won a 33-year-old Ekaterina nishanova from Noumea, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to depo.ua.
The title of “Mrs. Russia Globe” has got to Xenia Krivko from Kemerovo, and the honorary title of Mrs Globe Classic Russia was awarded to Larissa Kitov from Nizhny Novgorod.
One of the first the winner was congratulated by the singer Nikolay Baskov, publishing photos online.
Users of social networks criticized the beauties and Express what I think about the participants of this show.
