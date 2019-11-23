The network has fun pictures of Putin’s General
The person responsible for the mockery of the General looking at a major fine
Activist from Vologda Alexey Gruzdev paid for what he reposted on his page in “Vkontakte” mA’am, the commander of the troops of the national guard of the Russian Federation Viktor Zolotov, as well as for the comments about Resguardo.
It is reported Politeka with reference to the rossm.
He was charged with “contempt of authority”.
A report on Gruzdeva wrote Lieutenant of the Vologda police. Himself involved in the scandal said that he was not allowed to read the case, only allowed to see screenshots from his page in the social network.
In the field of law enforcement in particular, got the repost photo Zolotov, depicted with a myriad of awards and large epaulets, and also in a giant hat. This meme became popular after the gold has caused opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a duel, and the latter replied that the main resguardar country “turns Russia into a banana Republic”.
Security forces also were interested repost photos of the police, who they claimed Baza, detained the participant of Moscow August 10, Darya Sosnowski. According to the activist, the statement wrote to him a certain Alexander Karat, who already did it.
Such denunciations to Gruzdeva not uncommon. Previously, he paid for positions critical of President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Local police refused to file a report, but the court later reversed that decision.
In Twitter, users expressed their attitude to “upgrade” Zolotov.
“Yes, it’s just flattery, not an insult”, “beautiful Earrings”, “Giant cap large brain) Epaulettes — commander, resguardar”, “What offended him? There’s a handsome man!”, “We see here merely artistic hyperbole, and that’s all. In my opinion, if offended, so the Zolotov, and those who felt that insulted him”, “what this portrait is bad? Visible great strength the main guard mode!? Bold, attractive and sexy! Or just saw — on purchases supply food to the guards!”.
The law on contempt Putin signed on March 18. April 22, a resident of the Novgorod region Yury Kratirov was fined 30 thousand rubles for posted positions “Putin — fabulous *******”.