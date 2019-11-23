The network has fun pictures Usica and the chief of police of Krivoi Rog
Not so long ago it became known that the new chief of police of Krivoi Rog Sergey Lukashov declared a personal reception of citizens who want to get answers to certain questions.
In connection with this event the network is experiencing increased attention to Lukashovo, as evidenced by the recently published photo on the page of the blogger Sergey Bondarenko on the social network Facebook.
In the picture besides the head of the Krivoy Rog police, you notice four more men, one of whom is a former member of “Quadral 95”, and at the moment the MP from the faction “people’s Servant” Yuri Kravchenko, better known as Yuzik.
It is noteworthy that Kravchenko has impressive dimensions, while the opposite Lukashov has a very small growth. In the photo all four men stand in the background, and in front is the chief of police of Krivoi Rog. Thus it can be seen that it is significantly below all present.
In this regard, the blogger could not resist and joked that Yuzik ate the old head of the Krivoy Rog police.
Netizens appreciated the kind of humor and added a few jokes in the comments.