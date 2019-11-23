The network has funny reaction of the cat saw a herd of cows
Unfortunately, not all Pets are lucky enough to ride with the master of the city by car, as our present hero. However, the usual trip turned to red humming in a real shock when he saw a herd of cows!
Unfortunately, it is not known where and when was this story. But when this short video appeared on the Internet, then immediately took the top position. Users Blee delighted with the reaction of the cat.
It is worth noting that the cat was already pretty experienced passenger cars. But during all this time the EMU was not possible to meet such huge animals. House cat could not hide his surprise when he passed a herd of cows.
Tailed warily watched the passing car owner cloven-hoofed and trying to figure out whether to hunt them or do you need to run and hide. On the face was written by obvious confusion. He wasn’t expecting!
Users, naturally, were delighted with the video and shocked cat. The video began to spread on social networks, and people started to comment and laugh at what is happening. Someone remembered their stories. Some even sympathized with the cat and noted that his life will never be the same.