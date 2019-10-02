The network has got video of the arrest of his nephew naked Meghan Markle, brawling under the influence of drugs
The network has got video of the arrest of the nephew of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — 28-year-old Thomas Dooley. He was arrested in Los Angeles after naked roamed the streets and shouted something unintelligible. First, his thighs were tied closed on top of them a small towel, but then it fell, leaving Thomas completely naked.
As it turned out, a relative of Prince Harry was under the influence of drugs. During the arrest, he insulted and resisted the police. So had to lay it on the ground. One of the guards received a knee injury. 28-year-old Thomas Dooley sat in the chamber for four days, after which he was released.
As writes Daily Mail, Thomas — the younger brother of Tyler Dooley, who wrote “FACTS”, largely thanks to its aunt made a fortune in the cultivation of cannabis and the legal sale of marijuana.
In January of this year, the father of Thomas and Tyler Thomas Markle, Jr., was arrested in Oregon for driving while drunk. And in 2017, he was charged with domestic violence when he held a gun to the head of his girlfriend.
After the former actress Megan married the Prince, she cut all ties with their relatives from the paternal side. At her wedding of all the family star of the series “Force majeure” was attended by only her mother is African-American Doria of Ragland. Tyler Dooley arrived in London without an invitation. And that evening, when married his aunt, was arrested in a London nightclub with a knife in his pocket.
Meghan Markle with her father and nephews Thomas and Tyler Dooley
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continues his tour of Africa. As previously wrote “FACTS”, Meghan Markle appeared in the University of Johannesburg in a dress for $ 116, welcomed by cheering.
