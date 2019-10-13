The Network has made fun of a couple that named their daughter “Russia”
Residents of the Moscow region is very strange showed their patriotism.
A couple from the suburbs called the daughter, who was born 24 September Russia. According to documents, the girl now Russia O. Solnyshkina. New parents stated that it was guided exclusively by Patriotic feelings when choosing your name.
However, the solution pair has caused very mixed feelings in social networks, not only from neighbouring countries but also by Russians themselves. Twitter has been considerable debate about how such a decision feasible (or basically normal).
The lady Tatiana published a post, under which people left their opinions about this: “a Girl named Russia. Name your daughter Russia Oleg and Inna Solnyshkina from the suburbs decided before her birth.
The parents named the daughter of Russia
The parents are sure that patriotism should be cultivated from the cradle, and unusual name will bring good luck daughter… Patriotism of the brain?.. Or not?”
Here’s what he wrote in the review: “the Roska will be. The patriots are idiots,” “Rose again obos in alas Japanese diaper?”, “Well, Russia in General sounds nice,if you compare with other old, for example Dazdraperma, Era (Komsomol), etc. and so Called”
“I would call it Federation. Abbreviated Fyodor”, “never thought about the future of the child. Will tease”, “So like the law was prohibiting so-called children, it should not make a birth certificate”.
