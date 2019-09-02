The network has made fun of a new job Groisman
August 29, Ukraine has received a new Cabinet of Ministers and its head. The new officials replaced Vladimir Groisman and his other colleagues. Blogger and lawyer Michael Schneider invited its readers to laugh and think, where can resign as head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.
On his page on Facebook Michael Schneider posted a collage, which depicts the merchant of watermelons on the market, which on Photoshop framed the face of Groisman. In comments to the snapshot, the blogger wrote that the former Prime Minister returned to where we started. He also noted that good that it happened in the summer.
In the comments users have begun actively to debate on the topic. Some have suggested that Groisman will again run for mayor of Vinnytsia and the inhabitants of this city, then choose it. Others noted that the former Prime Minister gained on what others said they have to do this. In addition, some users remembered Andriy Reva, who was the Minister of social policy. In the comments there were suggestions that the former Minister is in the wings.
akcenty.com.ua