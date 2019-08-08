The network has made fun of a ridiculous statement by the Russian priest
The Russian priest, the Confessor of the convent of Moscow, Artemy Vladimirov, live, one of the state TV told the news, which is getting ridiculous.
He reported that during his visit to Britain, he visited the grave of naturalist Charles Darwin, moreover, even had the opportunity to speak with him. He said that he was ashamed of his theory that man came from apes.
Artemy came to the tomb of the naturalist, and asked: “Charles, how are you?”. Later he asked about his theory, and unexpectedly, as a responsible priest, heard the answer.
“No need to be seduced by my theory, not from a great mind had said these words which, at the moment I regret,” answered Charles Darwin, if you believe the words of Artemy Vladimirov.
At the end of the program, it advised the channel to broadcast in two languages, Russian and English. To do this he offers, in order to reason with the Anglo-Saxons.
Ridiculous. As the priest who bears such nonsense, still allowed to work with real people.
Earlier, Patriarch Kirill said that the gadgets are a threat not only to people but also to the state. In his opinion, if people will continue to abuse the smartphones to play games like way to relax, he formed the view that pleasure is the main thing in life.
“What would have happened if our ancestors did everything for the good pleasure? And nothing would have happened, there would be heroic acts, exploits” — said the Patriarch.