The network has made fun of Apple with a cheese grater
Blogger has recorded a video with the process of design and its cutting out from a single piece of metal.
New Apple Mac Pro with a very unusual design was presented in early June at the presentation of WWDC 2019.
Many viewers have compared design decision Apple with a cheese grater, as the cost of computer at the start was 5999 dollars and high-end versions has reached more than 50 thousand dollars, said Today.
This incredibly high price coupled with the quirky design has generated a lot of Internet memes mocking the creation of Apple.
Blogger Winston asked, My reverse idea — he created a float with the same design as the Mac Pro, and check how well it will grate cheese.
The guy recorded the video with the process of designing and carving from a single piece of metal.
In the end, it turned out that grate cheese on such an expensive grater is very convenient due to the fact that the hole is too large, you need to put a lot of effort, in addition, cheese is often gets stuck inside.
But this design blogger has found a better use as a soap dish.