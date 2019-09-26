The network has made fun of Azarov for dirty jokes
Former Prime Minister and ally of the infamous Viktor Yanukovych Mykola Azarov was embarrassing because of the stupid and vulgar jokes in social networks.
The newspaper “Observer” reported that Azarov laid a dirty joke, which makes fun of Europe and Ukraine in his Twitter.
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister wrote: “Britain is constantly attempting to withdraw from the European Union and Ukraine on the contrary, wants to go in there” and called it a “cycle of euroclean”.
UK every day trying to get out of the EU, and Ukraine, every day trying to get in.
The cycle of euroclean?! pic.twitter.com/1d6fxsqfa9
— Nikolay Azarov (@AzarovNikolay_) September 23, 2019
Well-known Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki could not pass by this publication and commented on the glimmers of humor Azarov on the channel in the messenger Telegram.
He wrote an ironic post that Azarov did not give rest to “members” and apparently this is due to the fact that the former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine spiked viagra at Breakfast.
Members also did not appreciate the humorous impulses of the former Prime Minister. Commentators in the majority wrote unflattering reviews under the post, threw Azarov negative wishes and advised to update your knowledge in geography.