The network has made fun of “cloned” officials Putin
The similarity of Russian officials caused laughter in the social network
Netizens have ridiculed the Russian officials, who were armed with the main “chip” of Putin.
This was told to “Mud Rossi” on Twitter.
“On the left, the new Governor of the occupied Sevastopol Razvozhaev. To the right is the Governor of the Kemerovo region Tsivilev. They cloned?….”, — written in the publication.
The picture shows two men the difference between which can be called unless that age. This similarity of the two officials caused a furor among users of the social network.
Left — the new Governor of the occupied Sevastopol Razvozhaev.To the right is the Governor of the Kemerovo region Tsivilev.
They cloned?…. pic.twitter.com/x4c28IshDZ
— Foreign Rossi (@Fake_MIDRF) July 12, 2019
“Where they rivet on one profile”, “”Putin” can be cloned, why not clone the governors?”, “Standard face of Putin’s system”, “Identical twins, one egg for two” sharply responded the network users.