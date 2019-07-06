The network has made fun of “dress-transformer” Putin
The published artist Alesha Stupin on his Twitter page.
It depicts an almost classic scene: the old woman at the broken trough. Only instead of the head of the grandmother shows a sad face of Putin, and instead of nothing – the proverbial “Losharik”.
This was the reason for caustic comments from the users.
“A hoe and for dollars”, “The bald only all sinks and explodes”, “the Kursk began,with the “Losharik” finished,” “And left grandma with sexual characteristics of his grandfather, the broken, into fragments vyalichiya, state, And remained Pynya with losharik”, “Fabulous Losharik…,” they write.
As previously reported, the network appeared the photo “as-12 “Losharik” submarine was captured by chance – we wrote about prior history on this. The boat, which is the last built nuclear deep-water stations, part of the 29th separate brigade of submarines of the Russian Northern fleet, based in gadzhiyevo. The “Losharik” was published in “Top Gear” and is probably one of the most clear and high quality photos of this boat in open sources.
It is known that he was shot accidentally – the Russian edition of the famous automotive magazine “Top Gear” published material “Splashes of white” on a test rally car Mercedes-Benz GL 450 to Arkhangelsk. On the shore of the White sea motorists magazine staged a photo shoot, capturing at the same time passing peacefully passing along the coast submarine — not realizing that shoot.
We will add, a terrible incident occurred at a research submersible in the Russian territorial waters. The fire on the “Losharik” killed 14 sailors.