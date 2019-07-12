The network has made fun of “handmade crown” Putin

В сети высмеяли «самодельную корону» Путина

Users appreciated the unusual cartoon on the leader of the Russian Federation

The network has made fun of another absurd act of Putin who has raised questions as to its adequacy.

The network has shown excellent caricature of a Russian guarantor which was published on the Internet Alesha Stupin on the social network Twitter.

“Fabulous Dolby**b”, — stated in the signature.

In the cartoon you can see the face of the Russian President, in fur robes and with a crown on his head. It’s very symbolic, the logo of the Soviet times. With all this, from the nostrils of the leader of the Russian Federation fall cankerworm, which clearly hinted to the king what he is.

Harmoniously complements the whole “apocalyptic” song Raven, just sitting on the side.

Like drawing a caricature of Putin can not go unnoticed. Users immediately began to comment on this “work of art”.

“Fairytale king of hearts”, “.the gravedigger of the country craves new victims. His pig eyes thirst for blood. And where he got his hooves-there would only be devastation, poverty and suffering. And his every thought or word-like worms serve the destruction and decay”, “ACE of hearts”, “symbolic” — they write.

akcenty.com.ua

