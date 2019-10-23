The network has made fun of marching African soldiers under the “Katyusha”
Graduates of the military school in the Central African Republic became the object of ridicule for all the countries of the former Soviet Union. Video of exercises spread through social networks and may soon become viral.
Video story appeared on a local African TV station, and then caught the attention of the Russian media.
At the shooting shows that the soldiers are teaching, building, and rehearsing marching to the beat. But it is noteworthy that they PI this do. Military all together a choir humming the song, and it’s not the national anthem, or African folk song. It is “our” all of someone, for someone pain to my favorite “Katyusha”! Yes, it is: “of the one of lubela about that, letters Berega”. Africans not only was given the teaching of this song, learn and understand Russian language – it’s not for target shooting from the floor and do push-UPS.
It is known that in this military school, the main teachers are Russian military. They forced students to learn this song and sing every time during the March. It is not known why, to mock African people, which is difficult for subject Russian language, or unbearable homesickness compelled to go to such measures. Perhaps because turning a blind eye to work and listening to native “Katyusha”, they feel like home.
We also learned that the Republic might be established a Russian military base. About this was stated in the beginning of the year Minister of the Republic. But this issue is still not agreed upon.
“About him whom she loved about whose letters are cherished”: the Graduates of the military school in the Central African Republic on parade traditionally sing “Katyusha”.Soft power as it is pic.twitter.com/dJIJwzevhF
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) October 20, 2019
The network has already managed to comment on this video:
“They still would be in Budyonny caps ,to maximize our happiness”;
“There all soon in Russian all will speak”;
“The correct policy, visionary”;
“soft power hydrocephalus”;
“And “God save the Tsar,” they still do not sing?”.