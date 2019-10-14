The network has made fun of people’s deputies from “public Servants” that promote psychics
On the eve of the people’s Deputy of Ukraine from party “servant of the people” George Mazurach posted on his page on the social network post, in which he invited everyone to the reception to the member of the TV show “Battle of psychics.”
Corresponding to repost the entry that’s an opening for receiving the fortune-teller, he made on his page in Facebook.
Obviously therefore, the MP decided to support a young psychic Anne Arjevanidze.
However, it is worth Recalling that article 8 of the law of Ukraine about advertising it is prohibited to distribute advertising services for fortune telling and divination.
Mazurach deleted the post from your page.
Anna Arjevanidze — participant of battle of the psychics the 2018 — 19 season. Psychic calls herself a priestess of the cult of the goddess Themis. She comes from Georgia, but currently lives in Kiev.
Note, George Mazurach ran for the electoral district №203 with its center in Novoselytsya Chernivtsi region.
Previously around the MP was a scandal because of the numerous reviews George Mazurach, where it expresses its opinion on “the accession of Eastern Ukraine to Russia.”