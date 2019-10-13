The network has made fun of previously unknown photos Zelensky with a beard
The journalist Sergei Ivanov published in Facebook unknown photo of President Vladimir Zelensky and subtly over him was a joke
The most likely made during a career of comedian Zelensky. Wearing a wig and thick beard.
“The President Zelensky and after the press of the marathon,” signed by the journalist.
“Now everyone knows that it may take a while”, “With such people. well that has not yet turned gray”, “What country and Forrest Gump,” wrote in the comments.
October 10 press marathon was the longest in the history of the world, which were held by the leaders.
Zelensky at the end he was tired, it was hard for him to speak, periodically kept an arm around his throat. And in the corridor on duty doctor.
In one of the breaks press marathon Zelensky needed urgent specialist help.
The head of state had to do injections for the support of the vocal cords in order not to lose the voice. “Link is my weak spot, you know. But we were prepared, came (professionals — approx.) which makes me some of the procedures. If you lose the voice – will return”, explained Zelensky.
“There were no signs of such action, before the 5 hours we were not warned that a possible world record. We have carried out the examination. Now the press-conference lasts more than 8 hours, and the record, I will not say whose, exceeded 45 minutes. And from what I hear, you still have hours to ten, nine to work,” – said the representative of the registry records.
Let us add that the previous record of communication with the press belonged to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. His press conference lasted 7 hours 21 minutes.
Also we will add that in the evening the head of state was finally able to eat pizza. Zelensky just ate it while chatting with another group of journalists.