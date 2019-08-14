The Network has made fun of “procession” of the security forces in Russia
The video shows that Russian security forces are poorly trained to keep order and to March.
In the Internet appeared the video funny marches of the Russian guards during rallies in Moscow under German military song that was popular during the Third Reich.
Entry was posted in the Twitter account “Washington regional Committee”, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
The video shows that Russian security forces are poorly trained to hold the line and March, because it is constantly off course and seek support from each other. At the end of the guards decided to take their comrades “under the hand” that system has held steady.
“This video picked the right music,” said the authors of the publication, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to .
The user does not agree with the opinion of administrators about the soundtrack, noting that the soldiers of the Reichstag were better trained in the discipline and tactics, and also had more stable moral code than the Russian security forces. A separate page readers expressed their negative opinion to the representatives of power structures in Russia.
This video picked the right music pic.twitter.com/rC2EjvH7GE
— The Washington Obkom (@_Fashington) August 11, 2019