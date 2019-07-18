The network has made fun of Putin because of the strange outfit
For network users to have a good laugh at Putin has become a national sport, not only for Ukrainians but also for Russians, who in any picture or fotozhabu the President of the Russian Federation find hilarious or ridiculous “flavor”.
Recently, Putin ridiculed after an Internet photoshop contest.
The picture appeared in one of the posts hudojnika Andrei Petrenko. On his twitter page, the author depicts Putin in the image of the protagonist of the game “Earthworm Jim”. Putin appeared in tight white pants stretched over slender legs. The torso of the head of state depicted massive and muscular, his tight latex two blue harnesses. In the hands of Putin holds a powerful weapon — the prickly cactus in a clay pot. Phono for picture is an image of a destroyed wind turbines for electricity production.
#Putin — #Lord of the worms…https://t.co/YlH1uxdWBz pic.twitter.com/6gRoP6l17n
— #Petrenko Andryi (@Petrenko_Andryi) July 16, 2019
Of course, users of lightning smashed the cartoon network and “relish” commented the masterpiece of Andrei Petrenko.
Someone called Putin “x*ylom Jim”, some called the “pyni in latex”, others laughed at the “Pyni in tight”.
akcenty.com.ua